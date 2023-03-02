Open in App
Miami Gardens, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Lawsuit claims Miami Gardens condo failed to fix fire alarm system before massive blaze

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0T8V_0l5qmRYR00

Attorneys announced Wednesday they have filed a lawsuit against a condo association and a property management company claiming they didn’t fix a fire alarm system before a blaze gutted a Miami Gardens apartment complex and displaced more than 100 residents in late January.

Herbert Touzalin, Emma Williams, James Simpson, Betty Scott and Karol Pollard, the association’s members of the board of directors at the time of the fire, are also being sued in their individual capacity.

Shekita Whitfield, a former tenant of the New World Condo Apartments, 395 NW 177th St., contends their “failure to address the fire alarm system contributed to the rapid spread of the fire” on Jan. 28.

She also accuses them of not securing insurance required by Florida law after it was canceled because the two-story apartment complex didn’t pass the insurance company’s inspection.

In 2021, an inspection required by Miami-Dade County also identified needed repairs to the roof, the electrical system and fire alarm components. But the inspection’s report, prepared by Morandi Engineering and Construction, a company based in Boca Raton, said the building was structurally and electrically safe while repairs could be made. The Herald was unable to confirm whether the repairs were completed.

Yolanda P. Strader of the Strader Paschal law firm, one of the attorneys representing Whitfield, made the announcement about the lawsuit Wednesday during a news conference at the city’s Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, where 13 families (24 people) affected by the fire remained sheltered as of Wednesday. The lawyers expect additional fire victims to join the Feb. 24 class action lawsuit, which seeks damages in excess of $8.6 million , Strader told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5Pq5_0l5qmRYR00
Francilia Jean, left, is assisted as she points toward a fire that engulfs her two-story apartment building at 395 NW 177th St. on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

READ MORE: ‘Where is the money?’: Angry residents claim fire-gutted condo lacks insurance they paid for

“Amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis, hundreds of residents were displaced as a result of the fire, many of whom lost nearly all of their possessions,” the Strader Paschal PLLC and Lomax Legal PLLC law firms said Wednesday in a news release. “The complaint filed on behalf of a resident and similarly situated individuals alleges the condo association, its board of directors, and their management company were negligent for ignoring blatant signs that could have prevented” the fire and its rapid spread on January 28th.”

READ MORE: ‘Going to be a long time:’ Residents displaced by Miami Gardens apartment fire ponder future

Denise Chambers, who worked as property manager for Prestige Management Solutions at the time of the fire, didn’t immediately respond to the emailed request for comment sent Thursday by the Herald.

Francilia Jean is comforted as a fire engulfs her two-story apartment building at 395 NW 177th St. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Condo association under new management

This lawsuit is just the latest legal challenge facing the residents of the New World Condo Apartments.

On Feb. 7, Judge Carlos Lopez of the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Miami-Dade appointed retired Judge David M. Gersten as “receiver” over the condo association in response to an emergency petition filed by several property owners four days after the fire. These owners are Louis Jean Baptiste, Cardinal Andrews and Valerie Hunter.

READ MORE: More than 100 residents displaced by a major fire at a Miami Gardens condo building

According to westlaw.com , a receivership is a provisional remedy that the court uses to appoint a neutral representative known as a receiver to temporarily take control of, manage, and protect property to prevent it from being dissipated or disposed of while the parties finish litigating their dispute.

READ MORE: Here’s how to support residents displaced by major fire at a Miami Gardens condo building

The receiver also has the power, Lopez ordered, to collect the debts and assessments from condo owners, levy special assessments from the owners and liquidate the apartment’s property and assets, as necessary. However, complete liquidation of the estate or major construction requiring more than $250,000 in costs would require additional court approval.

“This court finds that the nearly total destruction of the New World Condominium Apartments is the result of the association’s neglect and inaction,” Lopez’s court order says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Tensions Rise in Tamarac as Commissioners Consider Handing Fire Services Over to BSO
Tamarac, FL21 hours ago
Plane crash at Lantana airport in Palm Beach County: 2 die when aircraft crashes, catches fire
Lantana, FL1 day ago
A Miami influencer shared her luxurious lifestyle online. It was funded by COVID cash
Miami, FL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Get rapid transit to South Beach on track now — and don’t let protests derail it | Opinion
Miami Beach, FL22 hours ago
‘Stop the train!’ South Beach buses are packed, but county’s rail plan under attack
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Food pantry feeds 250 people a day in Liberty City. Why are police shutting it down?
Miami, FL1 day ago
Scooter rider injured when PBSO patrol vehicle runs Wellington stop sign
Wellington, FL23 hours ago
34-year-old man arrested after trying to kidnap women in Miami and Miami Beach, cops say
Miami Beach, FL22 hours ago
2 people hospitalized after fire sparks in Kendall apartment
Kendall, FL1 day ago
Glades Road To Close In Boca Raton, Here’s The Detour Information
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Here’s why you will see heavy police presence this week at PortMiami, Miami airport
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Police shoot a homicide suspect dead in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, agencies say
Fort Lauderdale, FL3 hours ago
What did Miami’s Brickell Avenue used to look like? These old photos show the changes
Miami, FL9 hours ago
2 hospitalized following shooting in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
New Yorker Danielle Miller pleads guilty to $1.5M fraud involving Miami luxury apartment, prosecutors say
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Eleven bridges on Miami’s historic 1926 Venetian Causeway will be demolished, rebuilt
Miami, FL2 days ago
When the menu is on the cellphone, some diners get cranky. Miami’s QR code backlash
Miami, FL21 hours ago
52 business leaders help future homeowners as part of Habitat Broward’s 4th CEO Build
Pompano Beach, FL2 days ago
Man seen standing atop Metrorail car near Coconut Grove station detained
Miami, FL2 days ago
He wore a chicken suit and was arrested at a Miami protest. Now he’s a free man (bird?)
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Wild HOA board meeting boils over amid claims of forged signatures, unlawful imprisonment
Wellington, FL1 day ago
Already behind bars in Broward, a man faces charges in Miami Gardens trash can murder
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
Miami just set a new heat record. So, when will it cool down? What the forecast says
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Knaus Berry Farm owner dies two weeks after son is accused of beating her inside home
Homestead, FL1 day ago
Coral Gables resident still refuses to sell decades-old home surrounded by massive development
Coral Gables, FL4 days ago
Family Sues Airbnb after Toddler Dies from Fentanyl at Florida Rental
Wellington, FL1 day ago
I-95 car-to-car shooting in Broward leaves one man dead and a woman injured, BSO says
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy