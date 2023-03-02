CELEBRATING SEUSS: Volunteers read to Richmond County students for Read Across America Week

Richmond County Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth reads "She Persisted" to a class at Mineral Springs Elementary on March 2 for Read Across America Day. Lambeth attended Mineral Springs growing up and worked there as a counselor from 2011-2019. Contributed photo

ELLERBE — Twenty-one volunteers from across the community took the time Thursday morning to read to students at Mineral Springs Elementary.

Schools across Richmond County have been celebrating Read Across America Week, which runs March 2-6 to commemorate the birth of author and cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel.

Better known as Dr. Seuss, Geisel wrote and illustrated more than 60 children’s books during his career, including “The Cat in the Hat” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — both of which were adapted into live-action movies starring Mike Meyers and Jim Carrey, respectively.

Dr. Seuss had several recurring characters including Bartholomew Cubbins and the elephant Horton.

Many of Seuss’ books are lyrical and whimsical. Two of them, “Oh Say Can You Say?” and “Fox in Socks,” contain taxing tongue twisters.

The lunch menu on Thursday, which would have been Seuss’ birthday, was an homage to the classic “Green Eggs and Ham” — although the eggs weren’t green.

RO Managing Editor William R. Toler, wearing a Dr. Seuss-related tie, reads “P is for Pterodactyl” to a class at Mineral Springs Elementary. Contributed photo

Three members of the Richmond County Board of Education — Bobbie Sue Ormsby, Scotty Baldwin and Jerry Ethridge — were among the readers.

Richmond Community College President Dr. Dale McInnis, Tourism Director Meghann Lambeth, United Way Executive Director Michelle Parrish, Berry Patch co-owner Amy Berry, County Tax Administrator Vagas Jackson and RO Managing Editor William R. Toler also volunteered to read.

Toler — wearing a tie representing the Seuss book “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” — read “P is for Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever” — by Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter, with illustrations by Maria Beddia — to the third-grade math and science class of teacher Michele Griggs.

He told the class that he was a huge fan of Dr. Seuss when he was their age and asked the students to name their favorite Seuss books.

Tina Bryson reads to a class at Mineral Springs from Kentucky via Zoom. Contributed photo

Earlier in the morning, Tina Bryson read to Griggs’ class via Zoom from Kentucky.

Other readers at Mineral Springs were: Marty Goodman, Marcia Lambeth, Heather Pack (who read to two classes), Cathy Crouch, Kim Yates, Marshall Davis, Nicole Pait, Candace Everett, Kathy Sutton, Debbie Abbott and Susana Franco.

Deputies and other employees from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office read to students at West Rockingham Elementary, Washington Street School and Roberdel Baptist Preschool, with the latter including “play time” with bloodhound K-9 Jacko.