Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Rachel Zegler Reveals Childhood Crush on One of Her Co-Stars

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is hitting theaters this month, and it's set to feature the DC debut of Helen Mirren (Hespera ), Lucy Liu (Kalypso) , and Rachel Zegler (Anthea). The trio is playing the daughters of Atlas , and fans are excited to see them go up against the Shazamily. In addition to Zachary Levi in the titular role, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody , D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Turns out, Zegler had a bit of a childhood crush on one of her new co-stars: Adam Brody.

"I had a crush on his character from Gilmore Girls ... So I told him. I was like, 'I just wanted you, to know... I need to get this out of my head: I was in love with you,'" Zegler told SlashFilm . She added, "He was so sweet about it. He gave me so many behind-the-scenes [things] about Gilmore Girls , and how they really nailed down the fast-talking, and how much he loved Keiko [Agena], who played Lane, and how much he loved working on the show." Zegler shared the article on Twitter, writing, "DAVE RYGALSKI WAS THE BEST BOYFRIEND ON GILMORE GIRLS ARGUE WITH THE WALL!!!!!!!!!!!" You can check out her post below:

During the interview, Zegler talked more about working with the two Freddys, Brody and Grazer.

"I think Adam does such a great job, because Jack is so hard to capture and recreate, and Adam does a really great job. That teenage anxiety and awkwardness, Adam really does so well. In that scene on the rooftop, it was so fun. I had a huge crush on Adam growing up, so I was terrified that day."

Will Shazam Return to the DCEU?

Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. However, director David F. Sandberg recently said that it could depend on the box office turnout. "[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.