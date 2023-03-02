Sports round-up: March 2

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Big Lake boys basketball

The Hornets went 1-0 last week after having their game against Annandale canceled because of the weather. On Friday, Feb. 24 they beat Spectrum on the road 98-74. It was their highest-scoring game of the season and the third straight game they reached the 90-point mark.

Junior point guard Trevor Maruska scored a team-high 26 points against Spectrum. Senior guard Mitchell Hill dropped 19 points, junior forward Isaiah Terlinden had 13, senior forward Carson Kunz had 12, and junior Owen Layton had 10.

Tuesday night Big Lake played Monticello. Thursday night is their last regular season home game. Tip-off is 7 p.m. against Sauk Rapids-Rice. The regular season comes to a close on Friday with a road game against St. Francis at 7 p.m.

The Boys 5AAA Section Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 7. The semifinals would be on Friday and the championship game is on Thursday, March 16.

Big Lake girls basketball

The Hornets finished the season at 2-24. They finished the regular season with a loss to Monticello. They played Monticello on Tuesday to open the Section 5AAA tournament. The winner advances to the semifinals at Buffalo High School on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Big Lake wrestling

Five Big Lake wrestlers advanced to the Class AA state individual wrestling tournament. The Section 6AA individual wrestling tournament was at Becker High School last Friday and Saturday. Senior Nolan Reiter was the section champion at 145 lbs. Junior Zack Smith (138), sophomore Carson Gellerman (170), freshman John Murphy (182), and senior Kane Lapointe (285) were all section runner-ups and advanced to the state tournament.

The Class AA state individual tournament is on Friday and Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

“I am very proud of the young men who are heading to the state tournament this week. They overcame obstacles throughout the year and during the tournament to earn a birth into the state tournament. I am very happy for Kane and Nolan for making it to the state tournament their senior year. Kane has been on varsity since ninth grade and the work he put in has paid off. Nolan makes his fourth trip to the state tournament and has his eyes on improving his placement in his final journey to the X,” said Head Coach Ryan Prom.

Monticello boys basketball

The Magic finished the regular season with a road game against Big Lake on Tuesday evening. The Boys 5AAA Section Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 7 with the semifinals being three days later.

Monticello girls basketball

The girls finished the regular season 21-5 after finishing the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. They beat Big Lake 60-21 last Friday and had a rematch to open the Section 5AAA tournament Tuesday night. Monticello earned the second seed in the section and Big Lake was seventh. Becker got a bye in the opening round as the top seed.

The semifinals are on Saturday at Buffalo High School starting at 3 p.m. against the winner of Zimmerman and St. Francis.

Monticello gymnastics

Senior gymnast Raegan Bryant qualified for the Class AA individual gymnastics meet that was at Roy Wilkins Auditorium last Saturday morning. She finished 12th in the all-around at 36.300, eighth (9.350) on the floor, 13th (9.40) on the vault, 25th (8.775) on the beam, and 35th (8.750) on the bars.

Monticello boys swim and dive

Monticello had four individuals and three relay teams advance to the Class A swim and dive tournament that starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday.

Paul Fasen qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Grant Stahlback qualified in the 100 fly. Gabe McDermott and Noah Miller both qualified in diving. And Jason Jones, Ethan Bad Heart Bull, Carson Callstrom, Fasen, Josh Miller, and Stahlback helped the 200-medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay teams advance to state.

Monticello wrestling

Monticello had seven wrestlers place at the 2023 Section 6AA Individual Wrestling Tournament at Becker High School last Saturday. Griffen Fieldseth (third), Ben Bauer (third), Wyatt Witschen (fourth), Chris Perez (fourth), Joe Gleason (fifth), Peyton Ruzicka (sixth), and Rafe Brown (sixth).