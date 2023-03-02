Open in App
Monticello, MN
Monticello Times

Blast from the past: March 2023

By Jeremy Lagos,

4 days ago

50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MARCH 1, 1973

The Monticello Redmen wrestlers nearly won their first-ever Region Five Championship in school history but fell two points short of deadlocked champions, Cooper and Bloomington Jefferson.

Only 2.5 points separated the top five teams. Monticello finished in fourth.

112 lb. Brad Fleahman lost in the championship match. Fleahman pinned Kevin Lindquist of Kennedy at 0:59, decisioned Bill Spell of Golden Valley 4-2 and beat Tom Hoppenwrath of Henry 5-4 to get to the championship match.

132 lb. Jack Holker also lost in the championship match. He lost to Greg Johnson of Willmar 8-2 in the finals. Holker had pinned Bob Volner of Edison at 5:38, decisioned Jim Nelson of New London-Spicer 13-10 and beat Steve Molitor of Eden Prairie 7-2 to get to the final match.

25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 1998

Seven Magic swimmers and one alternate qualified for the state tournament. Brian Fleming, Roberto Tapiz, Dylan Wojchouski, Justin Mishler, Josh Praught, Dale Fuller, Adam Mishler, and alternate Abe Hedtke.

According to Head Coach Dirk Westveer, almost everybody had personal bests.

Monticello girls basketball nearly upset top-seeded Prior Lake in the section tournament. The final was 52-45, but Monticello led 43-39 midway through the final quarter.

10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, MARCH 7, 2013

The Monticello girls basketball team advanced to their third straight section final game after beating Big Lake 65-54 in the semifinals.

Two Monticello wrestlers finished top-five in their weight classes at the state tournament. Logan Stiller (120) and Zach Beaumaster (138) were the only two Magic wrestlers to survive the first round. Stiller finished in fourth place and Beaumaster won fifth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy