Cha Cha Matcha Plans Aggressive Expansion For New York City

Move over javaphiles, there’s a new beverage craze that’s sweeping the city.

Cha Cha Matcha is currently making a name for itself as one of New York’s fastest-growing tea-forward cafe concepts. The brand was established in 2016 by co-founders Matthew Morton and Conrad Sandelman , who fell in love with all things matcha when they traveled to Japan in the previous year. They connected with the preeminent cultivator in Uji, whose first harvest is reserved exclusively for the emperor of Japan, and began buying their ceremonial grade matcha in bulk, opening their first store at 373 Broome Street .

Since launching in 2016, Cha Cha Matcha has earned unique acclaim thanks to its dedication to sourcing only the highest possible quality matcha as well as its unique pink and green, vaporwave-like aesthetic. Partnering with fashion giants like Virgil Abloh and Versace, Matt and Conrad have transformed their simple cafe concept into one of the city’s most Instagrammable teahouses, conjoining food and fashion in a way that speaks directly to the heart of New Yorkers.

Today, Cha Cha Matcha operates nine locations across the country, with six of those locations operating in New York. Most recently, the team just opened up their Flatiron location at 922 Broadway and is now preparing for a serious expansion across the city. According to the New York Business Journal, Cha Cha Matcha will soon be arriving at Penn Station’s Moynihan Food Hall, where they have secured a 700-square-foot space at 421 Eighth Avenue . According to Cha Cha Matcha CEO Jay Gujjar , the new location will also see the debut of Cha Cha’s first coffee menu, which should help make the store more accessible to the many New Yorkers who can’t live without their regular cup of coffee (and especially so in Penn Station).

Additionally, Cha Cha Matcha is also planning another location in Midtown for Q2 of this year, but they have yet to secure a location for the store. Cha Cha Matcha has also been steadily growing in Los Angeles, and the team is even planning on opening their first London store later this year. In total, Gujjar hopes to have at least 20 stores in operation by 2024. For more information, you can follow Cha Cha Matcha on Instagram for regular updates

