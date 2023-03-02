Mother-And-Son Vegan Soulfood Restaurant To Launch First Expansion For East Village

Get hyped East Village vegans, because a new restaurant is opening up that will seriously spice up your life.

Seasoned Vegan is a popular vegan restaurant concept from owners Brenda and Aaron Beener , a mother-and-son duo who have dedicated themselves to promoting a plant-based lifestyle that doesn’t have to be bland and uninteresting. Chef Brenda’s family roots go all the way back to New Orleans and endowed her with a lifelong passion for the region’s famous cuisine. In the 90’s though, her world was thrown upside down when her husband began eating a plant-based diet to improve his health, and she and her son were forced to adapt to his new lifestyle. Initially, Brenda found herself underwhelmed by the bland and uninspired recipes she found in her vegan cookbook, and the first seeds of Seasoned Vegan were sown.

Since fully committing to a plant-based lifestyle, Brenda and her son discovered that they didn’t need to stop cooking their favorite foods. Instead, they devised new ways to prepare classic dishes with plant-based ingredients, and Seasoned Vegan was born. Specializing in what they call “gourmet vegan soul food”, Brenda and Aaron describe soul food as “any meal prepared by a chef who not only includes flavorful ingredients but also infuses tender love and care.” Not referring exclusively to the cuisine of the Southern US, Seasoned Vegan gives typical Italian, Asian, Middle Eastern, Caribbean, and American dishes a vegan, home-cooked, soulful twist.

Currently, Seasoned Vegan operates one location in Harlem at 55 St. Nicholas Avenue . Now though, Aaron and Brenda are getting ready for their first-ever expansion, which will see them taking over the former Tony’s Pizza space at 128 Second Avenue . Tony’s Pizza launched to great acclaim in June 2021, but sadly went dark a few weeks ago. What Now New York previously covered the launch of Tony’s second outpost, Tony’s Famous Pizza , back in December 2021.

Current estimates put Seasoned Vegan’s opening sometime in Spring 2023 . For more information, you can follow Seasoned Vegan on Instagram, and you can even follow Chef B herself to stay updated on all of her latest endeavors.

Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .