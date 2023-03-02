Delving into homeowner costs in Bay County compared to municipalities

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Bay County developer said residents can save more than $80,000 by living in unincorporated Bay County instead of in cities. Paul Sims said that’s because the county imposes fewer taxes and fees.

Sims stated that living in Bay County costs $2,700 less a year than in Panama City.

“That $2700 will amount to a little more than $81,000 over a 30-year period,” Sims said.

Sims is basing his calculations on a $300,000 home with a full mortgage.

“You have city taxes and people here in Bylsma don’t pay city taxes or assessments,” Sims said.

Sims said Bay County residents can pay off a full $300,000 loan in about half the time it would take someone living inside city limits to pay off the same loan. He said Panama City residents have to pay the 4.79 millage rate, utility taxes, franchise fees, and telecommunications tax. They also pay a fire assessment.

In Callaway, the millage rate is lower but there are utility taxes on water and a higher telecommunications tax.

In Panama City Beach residents pay stormwater, fire, and community redevelopment area assessment. Lynn Haven did not respond to our records request.

Bay County officials said county residents do not pay utility taxes or franchise fees as residents do in some municipalities. But they do pay a $40 stormwater assessment and have to pay to have their trash picked up.

Panama City officials said it’s up to citizens if they want to have amenities the city provides, like parks, arts, and cultural programs.

“Living in cities versus unincorporated Bay County areas, there are some advantages, there are some advantages to living in an unincorporated county area as well,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

Jones said it’s difficult to gauge how much residents would save by living in unincorporated Bay County.

“From what I’ve seen there’s a lot of variable rate things there, you know, based on water rates and power rates,” Jones said. “And I think it’s difficult to make that comparison based on any particular family size because it’s all based on consumption.”

