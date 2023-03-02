Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
The Wichita Eagle

Authorities investigating after body of Wichita woman, 40, found Tuesday night

By Eduardo Castillo,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPPB4_0l5qeORA00

The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a Wichita woman’s body was found Tuesday night, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Shanoha Hansell of Wichita, according to the release.

Officers responded around 10:43 p.m. to a call of a body being found in the 1100 block of S. Rock Road. Investigators identified the body as Hansell, Ditch said.

The cause of her death is being investigated. Anyone who may have seen or heard from Hansell recently are encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Wichita man dead after shooting Saturday
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Sheriff’s office investigates fatal shooting of Wichita man, 24
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Man shot, killed south of Wichita
Wichita, KS20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kan. suspect seen on security camera charged with murder
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Wichita police detective granted diversion in off-duty drunken driving crash with city bus
Wichita, KS21 hours ago
Rural Towanda motorcyclist dies in Butler County crash
Towanda, KS23 hours ago
Police ask for help to ID Kansas armed robbery suspect
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita girl reported as missing
Wichita, KS2 days ago
City expected to pay $200,000 in settlement for 2019 Wichita police shooting
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Longtime Wichita police K-9 retires, but not before catching one more suspect
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
Andover, KS1 day ago
Wichita girl missing since Friday night
Wichita, KS1 day ago
No one injured in south Wichita house fire
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Police: Death investigation of Wichita woman is ongoing
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Restaurant inspections: Live and dead cockroaches, greasy freezer, old pork in Wichita KS
Wichita, KS1 day ago
DA says Wichita officer who hit, pepper sprayed teen at roller rink acted in self-defense
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Former El Dorado Corrections officer asks for new attorney in death of his child
El Dorado, KS1 day ago
Man arrested after standoff situation in Wichita
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Wichita man sentenced for murdering 19-year-old who tried to steal $450 worth of marijuana
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Updated: SWAT officers join standoff at house near downtown Wichita
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Thursday Evening Fire in Northeast McPherson Possible Arson
Mcpherson, KS3 days ago
WDP K-9 Officer Nash retires after 7-year career
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Burned into memory: One year after deadly 12,000 acre Kansas fire
Hutchinson, KS2 days ago
Two Individuals Arrested Thursday in Drug Bust Near HMS-7
Hutchinson, KS3 days ago
What plants could be invading Wichita yards this spring? Experts focus on two species
Wichita, KS23 minutes ago
Police investigate after woman in her 20s is shot in front of south Wichita home
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Video shows armed robbery of Wichita liquor store; police ask for help solving case
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Wichita man, 32, sentenced for 2020 domestic abuse, standoff with police
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Union Pacific train derails south of Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for police standoff
Wichita, KS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy