Authorities investigating after body of Wichita woman, 40, found Tuesday night

The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a Wichita woman’s body was found Tuesday night, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Shanoha Hansell of Wichita, according to the release.

Officers responded around 10:43 p.m. to a call of a body being found in the 1100 block of S. Rock Road. Investigators identified the body as Hansell, Ditch said.

The cause of her death is being investigated. Anyone who may have seen or heard from Hansell recently are encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 .