Proposed law would limit liability in lawsuits against businesses 02:52

MIAMI LAKES - A new bill being proposed aims to reform how liable a business is for crimes or an accident, but crime victim advocates say it puts them at a disadvantage to get compensation.

"It's gotten easier, because I've gotten used to it, but who knows over time how it's going to get as I get older," Cedric Monroe said.

Monroe has to use a wheelchair now to get around, he was left paralyzed in both of his legs because of a shooting that happened at a Broward County apartment complex.

"What I do is use this [tongs], improvise," he demonstrated to CBS4.

Everyday things Monroe used to do have a challenge, such as getting something from the top shelf, and now multiple doctor visits are part of his life.

"Before I rarely went to the hospital, I barely had any doctor's visits, since then, I've had kidney surgery," he explained.

In his case, he was able to reach a settlement, but that could soon change. If passed, House Bill 837 could make it more difficult for victims of crime or accidents to get compensation and make it potentially easier for companies to avoid penalties through negligent acts.

"If an arsonist and a perpetrator comes and sets fire to a building obviously, he was the one that set fire to the building, but if the building is not prepared, it does not have the sprinkler systems, the security and safety, they also have some negligence," Amin Chequer said.

Chequer is the father of a student who was injured during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting. He joined other crime victims in opposition of the bill.

The group tried to reach one of the bill's sponsors, State Representative Tom Fabricio at his office, CBS4 also called his office, but didn't get a response as of yet, though he has issued a statement that said, "It will bring balance to the system and protect legal rights of Floridians to access the courts while disincentivizing and reducing the number of frivolous lawsuits."

"We need to know that this is threatening the safety of communities, and that is going to trample all over victim's rights," Renee Williams with the National Center for Victims of Crime said.

The bill is expected to hit the floor once the full legislative session begins on March 7th.

"I'm speaking for those who don't know we need to speak up and let our voices be heard," Monroe added.