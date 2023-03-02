Open in App
San Diego, CA
Times of San Diego

Theatre Week Becomes Theatre Month – Enjoy Deals As Low As $15 All Through March

By Editor,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377L3u_0l5qayuo00
“The Outsiders” at the La Jolla Playhouse, one of the shows on special for San Diego Theatre Month. Photo credit: @ljplayhouse via Twitter

See a show (or two or three) this month as San Diego Theatre Week expands to all of March, with ticket prices starting at $15.

“The goal of Theatre Month is to get you to a seat and enjoy what San Diego has to offer,” says Jay Henslee, president of the San Diego Performing Arts League, a nonprofit which advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park.

All tickets will be offered at discounted rates for the month – as low as $15 and up to $45. The seats – at venues from Escondido down south to Chula Vista and Coronado – are the best in the house as of the night of the event, organizers said.

Theatre Week began eight years ago. It has grown to include more than 30 performing arts organizations, including some of the region’s most acclaimed, such as the La Jolla Playhouse and the Old Globe in Balboa Park.

Productions available at each price level include:

  • $15 – The Roommate, New Village Arts; New Works Festival, by Trinity Theatre Company, and Xanadu, by Center Stage Productions, plus seven other shows.
  • $30 – Casino Royale in concert and the Kingdom Choir, both presented by the San Diego Symphony; Company, Coronado Playhouse, and Birds of North America, Moxie Theatre, plus eight other shows.
  • $45 – The Outsiders, La Jolla Playhouse; The Cherry Orchard, North Coast Repertory Theatre and Tosca, San Diego Opera, plus 10 other shows.
