Home and away, the UW-Whitewater basketball squads eager to start their NCAA Tournament quests

WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater women’s team has been right at home at it prepared for Friday night’s opening NCAA Division III Tournament game against Webster (Missouri) University at 7:45 p.m.

The UW-Whitewater men’s squad, meanwhile, took a two-day bus trip to Cleveland, where it will open the national tournament against Wabash (Indiana) College at Case Western Reserve University at 2:50 p.m. Friday.

Despite the different playing locations, both Keri Carollo, head coach of the Warhawk women, and Pat Miller, head coach of the men, believe their teams are set to advance past this weekend’s first two rounds.

Carollo has her 21-6 squad primed after sharing the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and winning the conference tournament championship.

The team and coaching staff will watch at least a half of Friday’s opening first-round game between Ohio Wesleyan (18-10) and Gustavus Adolphus (Minnesota) College (25-2) that begins at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the Kachel Gymnasium.

The Warhawks then face the Gorloks (24-3) in the second game that is set to tip off at 7:45 p.m.

The winners of the first-round games will meet in a second-round matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, also in the Kachel Gymnasium.

Ryan Callahan, the UW-Whitewater director of athletics, and a game management team take care of the administrative duties of hosting three teams and games this weekend. That leaves Carollo and her coaching staff to contend with team matters.

“We get treated just like everyone else,” the head coach said.

Carollo will be without senior leader Aleah Grundahl because of a broken hand suffered in last Friday night’s WIAC Tournament semifinal victory.

Grundahl earned her second straight Kwik Trip Player of the Year honor in the WIAC this week. The 6-foot forward—who plans to return next season under the NCAA’s COVID-19 provision—ranked first in the WIAC with an .805 free-throw percentage, fourth with 47 steals, fifth with 14.3 points per game, sixth with 66 assists and seventh with a .469 field goal percentage.

The Warhawks won the WIAC Tournament championship game against UW-Eau Claire without her. She will see a doctor on a week-to-week basis but is definitely out for this weekend.

Carollo’s daughter, Kacie Carollo, has led the Warhawks in scoring (15.9 per game) and rebounding (7.8). The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard led the WIAC in free-throw percentage (84.7), making 83 of 98

Carollo joined Grundahl on the All-WIAC squad.

Abby Belschner and Maggie Trautsch earned honorable mention honors.

Belschner, a 6-foot senior forward, averaged 8.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Trautsch, a 5-10 junior guard, averaged 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds, and was a top backcourt defender.

Webster won its fourth straight Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.

The Gorloks feature four double-figure scorers led by 5-10 senior guard/forward Julie Baudendistel’s 15.3-point average. Bethany Lancaster, a 6-1 forward, averages 13.4 points and leads Webster with 7.6 rebounds per game. Kate Rolfes, a 5-6 junior guard, averages 11 points a game and has made 45 of 147 3-point attempts.

“They like to play fast,” Keri Carollo said. “They press and have a really athletic forward (Lancaster).

“They have a great 3-point shooter. They’re going to be tough.”

On the season, the Gorloks outscored their opponents by an average of 81-61.

Men bus to Cleveland

While the Warhawk women’s team enjoy the comforts of home, the men’s squad climbed on buses Wednesday afternoon to begin their trek to Cleveland.

The team spent the night in South Bend, Indiana, and were scheduled to get to Cleveland on Thursday. The Warhawks then had a practice on the Case Western Reserve University court later Thursday.

While Miller would have liked to stay at home, his team’s performance away from Kachel Gymnasium makes him confident the team will advance.

“We’re 10-1 in true road games,” Miller said. “And I think the advantage of this draw is that it gets us out of the Midwest. Historically in Division III, the most champions and better teams are in the Midwest.

“We’ve have played second-round games (in the Midwest), that were Final Four-caliber games. It gives us a chance to see different teams, which I like. It’s a lot fun for our players.”

Whitewater (21-7) opens against Wabash (21-7). The winner of that game then will watch Arcadia University (15-11) play host school Case Western Reserve (21-3) in Friday’s other first-round game.

The winners meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Warhawk starters Miles Barnstable and Trevon Chislom were named to the All-WIAC team this week.

Barnstable, a 6-2 freshman guard out of Sheboygan, earned the WIAC Newcomer of the Year honor after finishing sixth in league scoring (15.2 points per game) and was 10th in steals (29).

Chislom, a 6-6 junior forward out of McFarland, was fourth in league scoring at 16 points a game while shooting 56.1% from the field. He averaged 4.6 rebounds and blocked 17 shots.

Sophomore guard Jameer Barker and junior guard Delvin Barnstable earned All-WIAC honorable mention honors.

Wabash is led by 6-4 junior forward Ahmoni Jones with a 16.1 scoring average and 6.2 rebound average.

Vinny Buccilla, a 6-3 sophomore guard, is averaging 14.3 points. Edreece Redmond, a 6-foot junior guard, averages 10.7 points a game.

Miller indicated the Little Giants have an appropriate team name.

“They’re not big but are dynamic offensively,” Miller said. “They can score from a lot of different spots.

“Where they have struggled this year is defensively.”