Cash assistance proposed for California’s undocumented seniors. How much could they receive?

Following a decades-long campaign to build a social safety net for California’s roughly 2.3 million undocumented immigrants, lawmakers intend to take another step by helping that population’s seniors.

This time, they hope to secure monthly cash assistance for undocumented seniors older than 65 and disabled individuals. The push is spearheaded by Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, D-Palmdale, who recently introduced AB 1536 to expand California’s cash assistance program .

Currently, the state funded program is only available to senior, blind and disabled individuals with eligible immigration status. Roughly 17,000 undocumented seniors reside in California, according to The Center For Migration Studies .

“When we talk about inclusivity in our state, I want to remind everyone that it also includes our seniors, especially our undocumented population,” said Carrillo at a Thursday press conference. “We have seen time and time again how impactful these dollars have been for individuals facing extreme poverty.”

If approved, individuals would receive between $1,300 to $3,000 per month, depending on income qualifications. The bill would also eliminate the requirement to apply to the Social Security Administration, which is necessary to determine if a person is eligible for state-funded cash assistance.

Funding for the bill, should it become law, is expected to cost approximately $35 million for the first year.

Carrillo was joined Thursday by other Latino lawmakers and advocates, including the Los Angeles-based organization Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights . It consists of more than 50,000 members.

“We had to start fundraising for a lot of our seniors because they’re still working…if we don’t do something now, we’re going to be in a crisis,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA.

Undocumented pay taxes, say bill supporters

Advocates, like Salas, argue undocumented individuals have often paid taxes through their work in the state and should reap the benefits. In 2013, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy , a Washington, D.C., think tank, estimated undocumented immigrants in California contribute about $2.2 billion in state and local taxes.

The push for cash assistance follows milestones for the undocumented like driver’s licenses, protections from deportation, tax breaks, COVID-19 pandemic relief, and Medi-Cal access . Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom also committed to extending food assistance to undocumented seniors over 55.

Assemblyman Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, and Speaker-designee, referenced those milestones while speaking on Thursday. He emphasized his “strong support” for the legislation.

“It’s here, in California, that we always stand up for our most vulnerable and in particular we always stand up for our undocumented residents because it’s the right thing to do,” Rivas said.

AB 1536 likely faces an uphill battle as the state seeks to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit without cutting programs that are already providing services to Californians. In January , Newsom released a proposed state spending plan that would delay the food assistance timeline for the undocumented.