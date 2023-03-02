Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
InsideTheRangers

Duran Drives Rangers Win Over Brewers

By Matthew Postins,

4 days ago

The Rangers built a three-run lead after four innings and hung on for the win.

The Texas Rangers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-4, on Thursday in Phoenix. Here’s a breakdown of the game.

Rangers 7, Brewers 4

How the Rangers lost: Ezequiel Duran went 2-for-3 and drive in two runs as the Rangers took a 5-2 lead after four innings and hung on.

Records: Milwaukee, 3-4; Texas, 4-4.

Winning pitcher: Dane Dunning (TEX, 1-1).

Losing pitcher: Corbin Burnes (MIL, 0-1).

Save: Fernery Ozuna (TEX, 1).

Rangers at the plate: Duran, who started at third base and batted ninth, was the only Rangers batter with two hits and two RBI. Josh Smith, who started at shortstop, went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Joe McCarthy, who started in right field, went 1-for-3 with an RBI. The other Ranger that drove in a run was Mark Mathias, the former Brewer. He started at second base.

Rangers on the mound: After taking the loss as a reliever in his first outing, Dunning was sharp in his first start, pitching three innings and giving up one run. He allowed three hits, struck out five and walked none. From there, Brock Burke, John King, Ricky Vanasco, Lucas Jacobsen, Cole Winn and Ozuna each pitched an inning. King had the roughest inning, giving up two runs and three hits. Burke gave up the other Brewers run, allowing three hits but striking out two.

Vanasco, Jacobsen, Winn and Ozuna combined for four innings of scoreless relief, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out seven. Winn struck out the side in his first spring outing.

From the Park

Some tweets from Thursday’s game.

Here’s your Ezequiel Duran update:

Documenting Mark Mathias playing his former team:

