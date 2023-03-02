Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Maryland Military Vet Waltzes Into Retirement With $1,000 A Day For Life Lottery Prize

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493vQW_0l5qWCcw00

A difficult decision was made easy for a military veteran who won the top-tier prize of $1,000 a Day for Life in a Maryland Lottery “Cash4Life” drawing.

Already on the fence about whether or not to retire, a “Lucky Winner” had the decision made for him when he cashed in big on a jackpot-winning ticket last month.

Described as “a frequent player who partakes of a range of Maryland Lottery games,” the man - who is only going by the moniker “Lucky Winner” - says that he now plans to relocate to Florida and traveling with his wife with his winnings.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of years, even more this year,” he mused. “This put me off the fence.”

Since leaving the military, the veteran started a second career with a federal agency, according to Lottery officials. He and his wife reportedly purchased their retirement home in Florida years ago, but he had been pondering about whether to make the transition full-time.

When the ink is dried and the first check is cashed, “Lucky Winner” said that “the papers will drop.”

Having traveled parts of the world during his time in the military, the newly minted retiree says that he will be leaving their future vacation destination decisions up to his wife while they reap the rewards of his big win.

“I’m going to call my wife this evening and tell her to stay low-key,” he said when he cashed the wining ticket on Wednesday, March 1, noting that she was not aware that their lives were about to change.

“She’s going to be surprised.”

The winning ticket was purchased in early February at Chadwick Liquors in Woodlawn. The life-changing “Cash4Life” ticket was actually in a small stack of other lotto tickets that the winner opted to check on recently.

According to lotto officials, “although he’s won smaller amounts before, ‘Lucky Winner’ had never seen a message like the one that appeared when he scanned the hot ‘Cash4Life’ ticket,” they said.

“The message instructed him to take the ticket to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.”

When he arrived at headquarters, “Lucky Winner” still had no idea what was in store for him as he was advised he can choose from $1,000 a Day for Life, or a $7 million cash option, which is what he selected.

“Lucky Winner” says that he plans to donate 10 percent of the winnings to his church, and he expects a curious reaction from his community.

“May pastor is going to say, ‘What in the world?,’” he mused.

This marks the fifth top-tier prize sold to Maryland Lottery players.

  • A Cecil County pair claimed a top-prize winning Cash4Life ticket sold Aug. 29, 2022 by Eagles Nest gas station in Chesapeake City;
  • On Feb. 11, 2020, “Bahama Mama” of Salisbury won the game’s top prize;
  • William Brown of Pikesville won the top prize in the Aug. 7, 2017 drawing;
  • Maryland’s first top-tier winner in Cash4Life was a Frederick County Public Schools employee in the May 2, 2016 drawing.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
West Roxbury Man Claims Winning $100K Mass Cash Prize Ahead Of Expiration
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Maryland man almost threw away $50,000 winning lottery ticket
La Plata, MD1 day ago
Five million reasons to have some fun with 50th Anniversary of Maryland Lottery
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
MoCo Grandfather Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
Bowie, MD3 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Baltimore CPA 'Shaken' By $100K Maryland Lottery Win
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Top-Prize Winning $365K Per Year For Life Ticket Sold At Store In Greenwich
Greenwich, CT4 hours ago
Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
Cabin John, MD1 day ago
The Glover Report: Herman Taylor “SOLD OUT”
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Maryland State Police Trooper Injured In Multi-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash
Salisbury, MD20 hours ago
Maryland Port Administration talks Bay island restoration
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
UPDATE: Maryland State Trooper shot during traffic stop in Wicomico Co.
Vienna, MD16 hours ago
Pedestrian, 85, Struck, Killed By Pennsylvania Driver In Trenton Crash: PD
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers receive homecoming after 10-month mobilization
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD1 day ago
Trenton Police ID Man, 85, Killed In Pedestrian Crash
Trenton, NJ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy