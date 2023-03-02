Open in App
Kristin Cavallari Proudly Admits She Dumps People Via Text Message: 'I'm 'Heartless'

By Molly Claire Goddard,

4 days ago
Kristin Cavallari is not apologizing for her less than stellar dating habits.

During the Tuesday, February 28, episode of the Laguna Beach alum's podcast " Back to the Beach ," Cavallari copped to breaking up with people via text message — even though it's a self-professed "horrible" move.

"I know that’s horrible," The Hills star clarified to her cohost, Stephen Colletti . "If I’ve only hung out with you a couple of times, and I’m like, ‘This is going nowhere’ — I actually just recently did that over a text. I know, it’s pretty f***** up."

Cavallari explained how she got "multiple voice notes back" from the last guy she was seeing, something that clearly failed to woo her. "And I was like, ‘S***, I should probably send you a voice note, but I don’t even want to.’"

Despite her efforts to terminate the ill-fated romance , the Very Cavallari alum revealed the man "wouldn’t let me end it," adding he "kept fighting it and kept going."

"It’s actually still a little ongoing," she admitted of the uncomfortable situation. "Last night, I tried to end it, and then I was like ‘I’ve got to go to bed. I can’t do this.’ I woke up this morning. I just actually before we got on this podcast, I sent a text that was like, ‘Hey, just let me know when things settle down for you. Like, we can pick this back up later.' I haven’t heard from him yet, so that’s not a good sign. He might not be too happy with me, but here we are."

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL star Jay Cutler , with whom she shares children Camden , 10, Jaxon , 8, and Saylor , 7, but they separated in 2020 after ten years of marriage.

The mother-of-three admitted during a recent appearance on Rachel Bilson ’s “Broad Ideas” podcast that since becoming a single lady, her social media inbox has been filled with messages from married men. "Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all these unavailable men," the reality mogul jokingly noted. “I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.’”

