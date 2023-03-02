Girls Hockey: Andover earns 2nd at state

The girls hockey season drew to a close with the state tournament and awards banquet Feb. 23-26.

Andover reached the Class AA state championship game for the fourth year in a row, finishing as the state runner-up.

The Huskies opened the state tournament with a dominant performance, shutting out Rosemount 9-0. Isa Goettl had a hat trick in the win, with a goal apiece added by Ella Boerger, Cailin Mumm, Nora Sauer, Madison Brown, Maya Engler and Halle Dunleavy. Boerger added four assists, with three each by Mackenzie Jones and Brown. Courtney Stagman had a 12-save shutout in net.

The Huskies topped Edina 2-1 in the semifinals the following night. Andover trailed 1-0 after two periods, but tied the game midway through the third on an Ella Thoreson power-play goal, then took the lead with four minutes to play on a score by Engler. Stagman recorded 19 saves in the win.

Gentry Academy knocked off Andover 4-1 in the championship game, with Hannah Christenson netting the Huskies’ goal.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park nearly upset top-seeded Minnetonka in its state quarterfinal game, but a late goal by the Skippers allowed them to advance 3-2. C/SLP’s season closed with a 6-2 defeat against Moorhead in the consolation semifinals.

Boerger Ms. Hockey

Andover senior Ella Boerger earned the Ms. Hockey Award as the state’s top senior skater.

Boerger was part of four state finalist teams, including winning a pair of championships, and finished her career with 112 goals and 119 assists.

Linemate Isa Goettl was a Ms. Hockey semifinalist, as was Centennial/Spring Lake Park’s Lauren O’Hara. Andover’s Courtney Stagman and Blaine’s Hailey Hansen were finalists for Senior Goalie of the Year.

More on Boerger’s Ms. Hockey Award in next week.