Love Island fans left in hysterics after Ron accuses opposing Sports Day team of cheating

Love Island fans were left in hysterics on Thursday night after Ron Hall accused the opposing Sports Day team of cheating.

After being rocked by a surprise quadruple dumping the Love Island villa were given the chance to embrace their inner child by taking part in Sports Day.

But watching them compete, Ron believed he spotted Casey holding the egg in his hand, during the egg and spoon race.

Getting frustrated at their antics, he told them: 'I'm blind in one eye and I still saw it!'.

And taking to Twitter as the episode aired, fans admitted they were left in shock at the financial advisor's comments.

One viewer wrote: 'That has got to be the funniest thing Ron has ever said'.

'Na Ron, I did not mean to laugh the way I did', another added.

A third viewer said: 'Ron LMAOOOO'

A fourth added: 'Not Ron making a disability joke after everyone policed twitter so hard for him! Pure chaos in that man'.

Still in hysterics, a fifth said: 'Ron I am howling'.

As the Islanders were left to relax in the garden they received a text, saying: 'Islanders, Limber up and get your sweatbands on, as today the Villa will go head to head in sports day!

'#EggAndSpooning #LetTheGamesBegin.'

But after the Red Team's antics, several competitive personalities in the villa feathers were certainly ruffled.

Jessie and Will were both appointed captains, with the red team captained by Will and the blue team captained by Jessie.

Both teams competed in four rounds.

First up was the space hopper relay, round two was the egg and spoon race.

The next round was the water balloon race, and without using their hands each team had to pass the water balloons between them and into the bucket at the end of the course.

The blue team had a tactic as one of the girls said: 'The strategy was to get the balloon and put it in Jessie's boobs.'

Sports day's fourth and final round was the inflatable surfboard race, where they each had to lay on an inflatable and paddle across the length of the swimming pool to see which team were the strongest swimmers.

It comes after Olivia won some rare praise from fans earlier in the episode after she and Maxwell chose Claudia and Keanan to be dumped from the villa.

Olivia and Maxwell had received the news that they were heading home on Tuesday's episode, after host Maya Jama waltzed into the villa for a dumping.

But in a plot twist never before seen, the couple were then informed that they would be the ones choosing who follows them out the door.

Long been dubbed as the shows 'villain', fans could not wait to see Olivia leave the programme.

The pair then had to choose between Claudia and Keanan, Rosie and Casey and Tanya and Shaq - who also received the fewest amount of votes from the public.

And making their decision, Olivia explained how 'difficult' it had been.

She begun: 'This has been a really difficult decision. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame?

'Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven't had enough time in here?

'It's been very difficult to make this decision and there's so many options we could've gone for.

'But we have decided that the islanders we are going to dump are... Keanan and Claudia.'

Taking to Twitter as the episode aired, Olivia received some rare praise from fans.

One wrote: 'Yes Liv the only thing that you have done right this whole season, goodbye Claudia'.

A second added: 'She actually made a decent decision?'

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their relief that Claudia was chosen to leave.

One fan wrote: 'We got rid of Olivia and Claudia, order is finally restored'.

'Let's be real, we all knew Olivia was going to give Claudia and Keanan the boot', a second said.