New trucking school coming to Hodges University

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hodges University is partnering with Fleet Force to create a new trucking school in Southwest Florida.

COVID-19 created more demand for truck drivers as the nationwide shortage increased.

Teresa Araque of Hodges University said, “this is a unique out of the box creative way to fulfill a need and help our community and grow our economy.”

In this accelerated program, students get to learn inside and outside the classroom to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Sheri Neff, the senior director of operations for Fleet Forces, said this is designed to be “a one-stop shop; it’s a turn-key solution for CDL drivers in the Fort Myers Lee County area and surrounding counties.”

In the parking lot of the back of the building, students get to experience an obstacle course with a semi-truck. They’ll learn standard maneuvers there, and when they’re ready, they’ll move onto the open road.

Hodges University also aims to provide additional coursework for students that need it. Examples of this include English courses for non-native speakers or management courses for those that want to go the next step.

Classes begin next week, and enrollment is still open.