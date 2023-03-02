Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

California extends tax deadline to Oct. 16 for areas impacted by winter storms, including metro Los Angeles

By Sir Milo Loftin,

4 days ago

The State of California has extended the state tax filing deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for areas impacted by a string of powerful winter storms, officials announced Thursday.

The extension aligns California with the Internal Revenue Service, which last week extended the federal tax deadline to Oct. 16 for the impacted areas. The federal extension also includes parts of Alabama and Georgia.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.

Here’s a full list of California counties that are eligible for both state and federal extended tax relief:

  • Alameda
  • Alpine
  • Amador
  • Butte
  • Calaveras
  • Colusa
  • Contra Costa
  • Del Norte
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Glenn
  • Humboldt
  • Inyo
  • Kings
  • Lake
  • Los Angeles
  • Madera
  • Marin
  • Mariposa
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Mono
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Orange
  • Placer
  • Riverside
  • Sacramento
  • San Benito
  • San Bernardino
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • San Joaquin
  • San Luis Obispo
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Barbara
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Siskiyou
  • Solano
  • Sonoma
  • Stanislaus
  • Sutter
  • Tehama
  • Trinity
  • Tulare
  • Tuolumne
  • Ventura
  • Yolo
  • Yuba

The Franchise Tax Board has also extended the filing and payment deadlines for individuals and businesses in California until Oct. 16.

This relief applies to deadlines falling on or after January 8, 2023, and before October 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments, typically due on January 17, 2023, and April 18, 2023.

California taxpayers who were affected by a presidentially declared disaster, like the severe winter storms, are eligible to claim a disaster loss or reduction when filing an original or amended tax year 2022 return.

