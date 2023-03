KRQE News 13

Vote for Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in USA Today’s ‘Best Cultural Festival’ By Aleli Elizondo, 4 days ago

By Aleli Elizondo, 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its spicy green chile and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. People from all over the world ...