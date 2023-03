kalb.com

Four Rapides Parish schools would be closed under new plan set for Tuesday vote By Alena NoakesBennett Roland Jr.Allie Purser, 4 days ago

By Alena NoakesBennett Roland Jr.Allie Purser, 4 days ago

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The agenda for the next Rapides Parish School Board meeting was a shock to several on Wednesday night, as several ...