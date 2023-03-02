'Star Trek: Discovery' to end with Season 5 in 2024

March 2 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Thursday that the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery will be its last. The streaming service renewed the Trek show for Season 5 along with Strange New Worlds in January 2022.

Sonequa Martin-Green stars in "Star Trek: Discovery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Discovery was the first Trek series to debut on the streaming service, then called CBS All Access, in 2017. Originally set prior to The Original Series, the Discovery crew time-traveled nearly a thousand years into the future for the third season.

Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman and Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman have launched a universe of Star Trek series on Paramount+. Paramount+ also streams past Star Trek series and movies.

Those early seasons of Discovery introduced the young Capt. Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck) who star on Strange New Worlds with Number One ( Rebecca Romijn ).

Another spinoff is in development for Discovery star Michelle Yeoh . Yeoh played Philippa Georgiou in the first three seasons and would star in Star Trek: Section 31 .

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is currently airing weekly on Paramount+. Two animated series, Lower Decks and Prodigy , also stream on Paramount+.

Paramount+ confirmed Discovery cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones , Anthony Rapp , Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Callum Keith Rennie will return for Season 5.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will stream on Paramount+ in early 2024.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com