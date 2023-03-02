Open in App
The Associated Press

United Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $294.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $6.84. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.33 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $140.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $468 million, or $10.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $494.1 million.

