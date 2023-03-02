Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

ACRES Commercial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 60 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.6 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $44 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.56, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Home prices are falling - these 3 cities have seen the biggest drops
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA19 hours ago
Constellation Starts Production at Nation’s First One Megawatt Demonstration Scale Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
Oswego, NY8 hours ago
Siemens Mobility to build rail car plant in North Carolina
Lexington, NC1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy