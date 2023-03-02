Sen. Marco Rubio rejects intelligence community assessment on causes of 'Havana Syndrome'

March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has rejected the conclusions of the declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on Anomalous Health Incidents, commonly referred to as "Havana Syndrome."

Sen. Marco Rubio (pictured last month) has said he has rejected an intelligence community assessment that says the so-called Havana Syndrome is not caused by a foreign foe. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

The syndrome was first identified in diplomatic staff at the United States embassy in Havana in 2016. Symptoms of the condition include ringing in the ears and cognitive challenges.

"I am concerned that the Intelligence Community effectively concluded that U.S. personnel, who reported Anomalous Health Incidents symptoms, were simply experiencing symptoms caused by environmental factors, illness, or preexisting conditions and is potently rushing to conclusions when substantial questions remain," Rubio said in a statement posted to his campaign website.

"Something happened here and just because you don't have al the answers, doesn't mean that it didn't happen," the senator from Florida said. "I will not accept that all these reported cases were just coincidences, and I will continue to work on this issue until we receive real explanations," the statement continues.

Rubio's statement comes one day after Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said it was "very unlikely" that the heath incidents were caused by a foreign adversary.

Haines said the syndrome likely is caused by outside factors such as "pre-existing conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental factors."

In January 2022, the CIA also assessed that Havana Syndrome was unlikely to be caused by an adversary nation and was most likely caused by environmental causes and stress.

