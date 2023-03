Outsider.com

Tom Cruise’s New ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Is Reportedly Going Full ‘Top Gun’ Filming Aboard an Aircraft Carrier By Taylor Cunningham, 5 days ago

New details have emerged about the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie. Tom Cruise has apparently blended in his blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick. According to Variety, ...