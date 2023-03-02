Upside-down bald eagle rescued in northern Kansas state park

JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Have you ever seen a bald eagle? How about one that’s stuck in a tree?

On Feb. 25, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) helped rescue a bald eagle who was stuck in a tree upside down after some passersby spotted it at Lovewell State Park in Jewell County.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Rob Unruh, Public Lands Manager with the KDWP, about the successful rescue.

Unruh said he was at the park with his wife early Saturday morning to take photos of geese when he first saw the eagle. At first, he didn’t think much of it. However, when he passed by the tree where the eagle was stuck later that morning, he realized there was a problem.

“When we came back around, we saw it hanging upside down, caught by its foot,” Unruh said. “I took my wife home, and Carly (KDWP staffer) and I started trying to figure out how to get it down.”

(Courtesy: Casey Smith/Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative)

Unruh fetched an extension ladder but wasn’t able to reach the bald eagle. He was fearful cutting limbs from the tree with a chainsaw would just drop the eagle onto the ice below. It was at this point the KDWP decided to call up Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative, Inc. to help out.

Casey Smith, a journeyman lineman with Rolling Hills Electric, was among those who responded to the situation. He said his company doesn’t usually get calls to rescue bald eagles.

“No, not normally, we don’t,” Smith said. “This was a rare occasion.”

Armed with a bucket truck, Smith was able to reach the eagle and cut some tree limbs out of the way.

“I was able to kinda maneuver his leg just enough so that he could be free and enable him to fall down and fly away,” Smith said.

Casey Smith knocks the eagle loose, and it flies away. (Video Courtesy/Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Once free, the eagle took off across the lake. The ordeal lasted around two-and-a-half hours, according to Unruh.

“All I did was go up there help him get down,” Smith said.

