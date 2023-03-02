Toronto Raptors apologize for truly cringe-inducing Women’s History Month video

If you happened to be on Twitter Wednesday, you might have caught a well-intentioned but deeply cringeworthy video featuring three Toronto Raptors players explaining why they thought women were amazing as part of the team’s effort to highlight Women’s History Month.

The video, which was deleted about an hour after it was posted , featured some of the Raptors players explaining why they believed women rule the world (in reference to the Beyonce song).

In the video, we learned that Raptors players believe women “run the world” because “they’re the only ones that can procreate” and that “they birth everybody.” We also learn that the reason all women are great is that “they are all queens.”

The reactions were, understandably, confused and concerned.

“If none of the players give good answers, it’s OK to just scrap the idea,” said Bally Sports’ Maggie Hendricks .

“If your entire Women Empowerment video has 8 seconds of footage, and the people involved can only come up with “women can give birth” then maybe delete the footage and try something else,” said Gordon Gross .

“Are there any women on staff who could have guided you in a better direction?” asked Twitter user inthefade .

While the team might have hoped that deleting the tweet would have ended the controversy, it left such a bad taste in many people’s mouths that it ended up requiring an official apology.

“We’re an organization that prides itself on doing the right thing when it comes to inclusion and representation, and we made a mistake (Tuesday),” read a team statement, via the Toronto Sun . “Our sincerest apologies to our players, our staff, and our fans – we’ll work to do better today and every day after.”

The Raptors get a second chance at figuring out how to honor women without focusing solely on their ability to give birth when they host Women’s Empowerment Night on March 14 at Scotiabank Arena.

[ Toronto Sun ]

