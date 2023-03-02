Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Primrose students, families donate books, supplies to Martha’s Home

By David Gay,

4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students at Primrose Preschool celebrated on Thursday, after more than 1,000 books and other items were collected for Martha’s Home.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, Primrose families and friends donated more than 1,000 books to Martha’s Home, a local shelter providing homeless women and their children shelter. Families also brought in diapers, pull-ups, wipes, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent.

“Thank you to our incredible families for helping teach our friends the importance of giving back to our community,” the post read. “Together, we truly are creating a brighter future for all children.’

KAMR Local 4 News Anchor Andy Justus was at the school on Thursday, reading to the children before the items were donated to Martha’s Home. Nikki Patel, the owner of the school, said that the students learned a lot through this process.

“The kids took a lot of pride in picking out some of their favorite books off of their own bookshelves, things that they were reading every night, and bringing them in,” she said. “We talk to them heavily about that not everybody has a roof over their head, meals on the table or books to read at night. They took a lot of pride in doing that and we thought that was really big for such small kids.”

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

