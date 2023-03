SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — As high winds whipped the Concho Valley, a structure in north San Angelo has been engulfed in flames.

The San Angelo Fire Department is actively working to put out the flames at the structure fire on East 37th Street and Chadbourne Street.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.



















