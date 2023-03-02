How to Order the Viral Chipotle Quesadilla ‘Hack’

The secret menu item fans struggled to order months ago has officially been introduced to Chipotle restaurants nationwide.

A couple of months ago, popular creators Keith Lee and Alexis Frost went viral on TikTok after sharing a uniquely delicious Chipotle quesadilla hack that everyone else struggled to get their hands on. But that's all changing today, as Chipotle announced it is now serving new menu items inspired by the duo's out-of-the-box thinking.

The TikTok quesadilla hack consists of adding fresh fajita veggies and protein to a quesadilla, simple but very effective, according to the creators. The caveat? It's only available to customers who order online or in the Chipotle app.

Each quesadilla includes three sides, and now, the incredibly popular Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette dressing will be available as one of the included side options–a first for so many restaurants nationwide!

The Mexican chain restaurant even announced the addition of five new quesadilla combinations inspired by the TikTok hack that started it all: the Steak Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Chicken Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Barbacoa (slow-cooked beef) Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies, Carnitas Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies and the Sofritas (plant-based protein) Quesadilla with Fajita Veggies.

The two creators will also have two limited-edition menu items which feature the exact orders that received “10s” from their reviews on TikTok.

Lee's order: The “Keithadilla” - Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette

Frost’s order: The “Fajita Quesadilla Hack” - Fajita Quesadilla with Steak

On the Side: Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Tomatillo Red-Chili Salsa, and Sour Cream

“I never could have imagined that I’d have my own menu item at Chipotle,” Lee said in a statement. “I’m blessed to be able to work with Alexis and Chipotle to answer the call from the TikTok community. In my opinion, the new Fajita Quesadilla dipped in the Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette mixed with sour cream is a 10 out of 10."

"The Fajita Quesadilla has been one of my favorite reviews I've done on TikTok," added Frost. "Collabing with Chipotle and Keith for this launch is a dream, and I'm so excited to play a part in making the Fajita Quesadilla an official menu item."

As some fans remember, when the “hack” first went viral, Chipotle said it posed a challenge for restaurant employees because it was not an official menu item, and as any Starbucks barista would attest, memorizing a secret menu can quickly get overwhelming.

With that, the company said it released tech updates for approximately 3,200 restaurant locations and training sessions for more than 100,000 employees to get everyone on board with the new menu.

"TikTok has not only changed the way we communicate with Gen-Z, but it’s proven it can identify areas of opportunity within our business,” Chris Brandt , Chipotle's CMO, stated in a release. “With the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, we are celebrating Keith, Alexis, and all our superfans who were craving this delicious customization while prioritizing support for our employees."