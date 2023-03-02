Open in App
Washington State
6AM City

What to do during an avalanche

4 days ago
Avoid going on dangerous trips alone.

Photo by @kimberbelle

Whether you’re a serious winter sports adventurer or just someone who uses I-90 or Stevens Pass on the way to Eastern Washington, you should be aware of avalanches .

The Northwest Avalanche Center
currently has the majority of the Cascade mountain range marked under considerable avalanche danger . Luckily, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Avalanche Control Team helps monitor snow conditions and tries to mitigate hazards.

But with more snow on the way , it’s worth keeping an extra eye out.

What to do if an avalanche is headed towards you

  • Get away from any machinery or heavy objects. If you’re in a car , though, stay inside and turn the engine off.
  • Grab on to anything like a big tree to avoid getting knocked down the mountain.
  • Close your mouth and clench your teeth.
  • If you do get swept away, try to stay on top of the snow by “swimming.”
  • As the avalanche slows, try to pull yourself to the surface and make an air pocket near your nose and mouth.
  • Once the rolling stops completely, try to dig yourself out ( use your spit to figure out which way is down), use any beacons or equipment you have, and try to stay calm. Only yell when rescue crews are nearby.
  • If you’re in your car, blow your horn every fifteen minutes to help alert others to your position.

Stock up on emergency gear

Supplies to keep in your car

  • Emergency blankets | They take up little space and will keep you warm, but a throw blanket can work too, in a pinch.
  • Water and high-energy snacks | Good for any situation that may put you on the side of the road for awhile.
