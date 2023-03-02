What to do during an avalanche

Whether you’re a serious winter sports adventurer or just someone who uses I-90 or Stevens Pass on the way to Eastern Washington, you should be aware of avalanches .
The Northwest Avalanche Center currently has the majority of the Cascade mountain range marked under considerable avalanche danger . Luckily, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Avalanche Control Team helps monitor snow conditions and tries to mitigate hazards.
If you do get swept away, try to stay on top of the snow by “swimming.”
As the avalanche slows, try to pull yourself to the surface and make an air pocket near your nose and mouth.
Once the rolling stops completely, try to dig yourself out ( use your spit to figure out which way is down), use any beacons or equipment you have, and try to stay calm. Only yell when rescue crews are nearby.
If you’re in your car, blow your horn every fifteen minutes to help alert others to your position.
Stock up on emergency gear
Avalanche Beacon and Probe | The beacon helps alert rescuers of your general location, while the probe can help them find you under the snow.
