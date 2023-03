What to do during an avalanche

Avoid going on dangerous trips alone. Photo by @kimberbelle

What to do if an avalanche is headed towards you

Get away from any machinery or heavy objects. If you’re in a car , though, stay inside and turn the engine off.

and Grab on to anything like a big tree to avoid getting knocked down the mountain.

Close your mouth and clench your teeth.

If you do get swept away, try to stay on top of the snow by “swimming.”

As the avalanche slows, try to pull yourself to the surface and make an air pocket near your nose and mouth.

Once the rolling stops completely, try to dig yourself out (use your spit to figure out which way is down), use any beacons or equipment you have, and try to stay calm. Only yell when rescue crews are nearby.

you have, and try to stay calm. Only yell when rescue crews are nearby. If you’re in your car, blow your horn every fifteen minutes to help alert others to your position.

Stock up on emergency gear

Avalanche Beacon and Probe | The beacon helps alert rescuers of your general location, while the probe can help them find you under the snow.

Airbag backpack | It has a pouch that inflates to protect your noggin.

Compass or GPS system | Always good to have on hand.

Supplies to keep in your car

Emergency blankets | They take up little space and will keep you warm, but a throw blanket can work too, in a pinch.

Water and high-energy snacks | Good for any situation that may put you on the side of the road for awhile.

Whether you're a skier or just someone who uses I-90 or Stevens Pass on the way to Eastern Washington, you should be aware of avalanche conditions. The Northwest Avalanche Center currently has the majority of the Cascade mountain range marked under considerable avalanche danger. Luckily, the Washington State Department of Transportation's Avalanche Control Team helps monitor snow conditions and tries to mitigate hazards. But with more snow on the way, it's worth keeping an extra eye out.