Two Longtime QVC Hosts Announce Exit from Shopping Network After More Than 19 Years

Both hosts have sold products on the network for decades.

The QVC shopping network is saying goodbye to two of its longest-working employees, Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes.

Both TV personalities recently announced they were leaving QVC after many years, with Gracie working 19 years at the company and Hughes for 33.

On Wednesday, Gracie shared the news on her Facebook page, writing, "Dear Friends- I have some bittersweet news today. After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC. I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU. You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host, and have shared your friendship with me through good times and bad…through challenges and triumphs. I am so grateful for you!"

View the original article to see embedded media.

She further stated that she is setting up new social media pages for future activities. The next day, Gracie returned to thank everyone for their sweet messages about her news, saying, "You have made me feel so special and so loved and such a part of your lives! You are all so amazing- the best people anywhere and I am so lucky !!"

Related: Blake Shelton Gives New Insight Into Upcoming Exit From 'The Voice'

Hughes shared a similar message on his Facebook page as well, writing, "After a tenure of 33 years it has come time for me and QVC to part ways.I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years."

View the original article to see embedded media.

He went on, "Even more so I want to express my appreciation to you, the viewers, who built this amazing community and I hope you continue to do so for many years to come. It is time for me to focus fully on my writing. Spend more time with family and friends, and maybe tinker on a few projects which have sat on the back burner for way too long."

Like Gracie, he invited his fans to stay in touch through his Facebook page.

The two QVC hosts' departure from the company is part of a considerable amount of layoffs from the parent company Qurate, which released a statement this week announcing that around 400 employees would be let go.

The two former QVC hosts received plenty of support from coworkers and fans on their posts, with QVC host Rachel Boesing writing to Gracie, "Miss you already! So glad I got to see you and hug you yesterday. Take a pause, take a breath, and know that something magical is right around the corner. I can’t wait to see what you do next, and I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way."

Related: Ryan Seacrest Shocks Fans With 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Announcement