Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Georgia’s Nolan Smith has surprising reaction to his incredible 40 time

By Grey Papke,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sq5Gd_0l5qHQv300

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith (DL45) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith wowed observers with a show of athleticism at the NFL Combine on Thursday, but he came away from it with a surprising reaction to his own numbers.

Smith, who measures 6-foot-2 and 238 lbs., ran an official 4.39 in the 40-yard dash Thursday. That would rank as the second-fastest 40 time ever among defensive linemen at the Combine and would fit more with the fastest cornerbacks, wide receivers, or running backs.

Believe it or not, Smith was left dissatisfied with his performance. He told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales that he felt he was not going at full speed and had been in the 4.3 range during training.

John Ross’ 4.22 remains the overall record, but even a 4.3 would put anyone in extremely rare air. 4.4 for a defensive lineman is absurd, and it is even more ridiculous that the lineman in question came away feeling disappointed.

40 times have been getting faster and faster in recent years, and a good 40-yard dash is not very predictive of NFL success. It doesn’t hurt in terms of getting one noticed, though, especially since Smith is already viewed as a first-round draft prospect.

The post Georgia’s Nolan Smith has surprising reaction to his incredible 40 time appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
NFL announces decision on Calvin Ridley’s status
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucs could replace Tom Brady with former No. 1 overall pick?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Report: Cowboys may make 1 move with Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX24 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins has interesting take on Ja Morant situation
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Anthony Richardson compares himself to former MVP quarterback
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Teams reportedly making major moves for Bears No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ian Rapoport Has Telling Report About Potential NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Trade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Doug Pederson sent funny text to Andy Reid after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Free Agency 2023, Lions Trade Rumors, D'Andre Swift, + 2023 NFL Draft
Detroit, MI17 hours ago
Jerry Jones still wants to sign 1 notable wide receiver
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: Matt Patricia could land coaching role with NFC contender
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas On Ja Morant's Gun Incident: “If I’m The Owner, I’m Gonna Do What Every Owner Does, Pretend I Don’t See It."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
3-time NBA champion answers retirement questions
Miami, FL1 day ago
Cowboys make franchise tag decision
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A perfect 3-step offseason plan for the Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Sean Payton has interesting plan to send message to Broncos
Denver, CO21 hours ago
LeBron James may be out longer than expected with foot injury?
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Brian Kelly responds to proposed SEC schedule
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
2023 NFL Free Agency: A big solution at tackle is likely available for Chicago Bears
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Big Ten looking to give USC, UCLA prime permanent opponents
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Joey Logano comments on incident at Cup Series race at Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy