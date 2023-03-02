Open in App
Anderson County, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson County, nonprofits partner to repair low-income homes

By Chloe Salsameda,

4 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — There are more than 200 homes in Anderson County in critical need of repair, according to Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns.

The county is partnering with Rebuild Upstate and Anderson Interfaith Ministries to pay for some of those repairs for people in low-income households. Each organization will receive $150,000 in federal funding as part of the partnership.

“Imagine that you’re an elderly couple on a fixed income, and you need a new roof,” explained Burns. “That may be more than you can bite off. Rather than let the house deteriorate, we will be able to come in there and assist them with those repairs at no cost to them.”

Rebuild Upstate has been repairing homes in Anderson County for more than a decade.

“We serve homeowners who are considered low income, very low income and extremely low income,” said Dayle Stewart, Rebuild Upstate’s Community Engagement Director. “That means that they are living on 80 percent or less of the area median income in the county where they live.”

The organization meets with homeowners and assesses what repairs need to be made to make their houses safer or more accessible if they have a disability.

“On average, Rebuild Upstate spends $10,00 per home that we serve,” said Stewart. “This money can be used for anything from replacing roofs to doing foundation work and everything in between.”

The county hopes these repairs will help homeowners remain in their houses and neighborhoods for years to come.

“When they no longer have a use for it, somebody else can move in to that house,” said Burns. “But, it will be up to standard. It will be in good shape.”

To learn more about how can take part in this partnership, you can visit Rebuild Upstate and Anderson Interfaith Ministries ‘ websites.

