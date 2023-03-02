Open in App
Mobile, AL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

City of Mobile reports 257K pounds of litter collected in 2022

By Brett Greenberg,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQ295_0l5qEayU00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile reported partnering agencies, community groups and Mobilians helped collect over 257,000 pounds of litter in 2022, according to a release.

The community collected 13,600 pounds, the City of Mobile collected 55,200 pounds, city partners collected 163,300 pounds and the Osprey Initiative collected 24,8000 pounds.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“Working together, Mobilians removed more than a quarter of a million pounds of litter from our streets and waterways last year, and that’s truly amazing,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “I’d like to thank the entire City of Mobile Litter Crew as well as fantastic partners like the Alabama Department of Transportation, Ransom Ministries and the Osprey Initiative. Finally, if you picked up trash on your daily run or participated in a community clean-up in 2022, we thank you for your contribution too!”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SGI5_0l5qEayU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kpc5I_0l5qEayU00

The City of Mobile created a Litter Toolkit in 2021 to “help organized community cleanups and report data from them,” according to the release.

The Litter Toolkit is useful for help planning a clean-up event. To get involved in Litter-Free Mobile, visit cityofmobile.org/litter .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mobile, AL newsLocal Mobile, AL
Frustrated Prichard Water Works and Sewer customers express concerns on board funding
Prichard, AL1 day ago
1 eastbound lane of Bayway shut down, traffic moving slowly
Mobile, AL22 hours ago
Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project moves forward despite Mega Grant denial
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New terminal coming to Fairhope’s H.L. ‘Sonny’s’ Callahan Airport
Fairhope, AL23 hours ago
Despite concern, Greene County supervisors say Old Factory demo safe
Leakesville, MS22 hours ago
Prichard Water Board meeting ends abruptly as board members, customers storm out
Prichard, AL15 hours ago
Rescues ramp up at Orange Beach as surf conditions improve
Orange Beach, AL22 hours ago
Lane closures on Perdido Beach Boulevard beginning Tuesday through last week of March
Orange Beach, AL23 hours ago
Thief steals flatbed trailer, watercraft from Gulf Shores parking lot
Gulf Shores, AL2 hours ago
Fairhope among USA Today’s Readers’ Choice ‘Best Small Town for Shopping’ in 2023
Fairhope, AL8 hours ago
Kansas man drowns in Gulf Shores Sunday: Gulf Shores Fire Dept.
Gulf Shores, AL1 day ago
Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale returns to Mobile Fair Grounds
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Man kidnapped, robbed at Mobile gas station: Police
Mobile, AL2 hours ago
Theodore-Dawes Fire rescues person hurt in tree
Theodore, AL2 days ago
Man arrested for Rue Maison murder in February: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
FPL seeks rate hike, Florida PSC to vote Tuesday
Pensacola, FL17 hours ago
Orange Beach has some of Alabama’s priciest homes: Report
Orange Beach, AL2 days ago
Coast Guard rescues crewmember from fishing boat during medical emergency
Pensacola, FL4 hours ago
Semmes Police looking for man accused of stealing groceries from store
Semmes, AL1 day ago
Avelo Airlines to offer nonstop service from Mobile International to Orlando
Mobile, AL4 hours ago
4 boaters rescued near Dauphin Island: U.S. Coast Guard
Dauphin Island, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues boater south of Mobile
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Mobile Police investigate after man allegedly tries to take car at gunpoint, shoots driver
Mobile, AL22 minutes ago
Mobile Police say armed man shot, killed by officer during raid on Charles Street
Mobile, AL6 hours ago
2 found with gun, drugs, detached catalytic convertor during traffic stop, arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL22 hours ago
Man stabbed by girlfriend during domestic dispute, say Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
USA Health announces construction of new medical building
Mobile, AL5 hours ago
New Jersey teen charged for 2022 swatting call at Milton High School
Milton, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy