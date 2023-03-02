Seattle OED accepting applications and nominations for film commission members

The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is accepting applications and nominations to establish an 11-member film commission, The OED announced Thursday.

The Seattle Film Commission was created last fall to strengthen the film and television industry in Seattle.

Applications are now open online and will be accepted until March 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The new commission will partner with the City to develop policies and programs that enhance Seattle’s film industry.

“Seattle belongs on the big screen, and the new Film Commission will inform our tireless efforts to promote this city as a first-rate filming destination, re-energizing our creative economy and generating exciting new opportunities for local talent and visionaries to tell their stories,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The City and film commission will focus on opportunities for local film industry businesses and workers, connect talent to quality jobs, advance racial equity within the industry, and make Seattle an attractive location for film production.

“I’m excited to welcome the committed, passionate, and experienced film industry professionals who step forward to help strengthen Seattle’s film industry and attract new production as this casting call for Seattle Film Commission talent goes live! Their expertise and guidance will help drive economic growth and equity in Seattle’s creative sector and beyond,” said Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson.

Following the review of all applications and nominations, five members will be chosen by the mayor, five will be chosen by the city council, and one will be chosen by the commission, once assembled. The positions for this commission include:

On-screen talent or their representatives.

Film industry labor unions.

Advertising and creative agencies.

Commercial producers or production companies.

Film schools, film programs, or film educators.

Post-production companies and personnel, such as editors, composers, and post-supervisors.

Film production crew, including but not limited to props, sets, wardrobe, make-up, hair, camera, grip, and electric.

Film festivals or film content distribution companies.

Film location managers.

Film organizations belonging to and advocating for communities underrepresented in the film industry.

Immersive technology (such as augmented, extended, mixed, and virtual reality) and emerging technology businesses.

“Seattleites are some of the most creative and innovative people around,” said Markham McIntyre, Director of the Office of Economic Development. “We are intentionally recruiting applicants and nominees with diverse backgrounds, lived experience, and industry expertise to help us support and grow our local film industry and workforce.”

To apply for the commission go here .

Community members can nominate someone for the commission here .

The application and nomination forms must be submitted in English; however, bilingual staff are available to assist the public in completing the forms or answer questions. To request translation or interpretation services, please call (206) 684-8090 and provide a name, phone number, preferred language, and the type of support needed.

“It has been a long road to see our dream of the Seattle Film Commission come to light,” said Anthony Tackett, former Chair of the Film Task Force, Founder of Filmmakers of the African Diaspora, and Director of Operations at the Seattle Film Institute. “It was a joy working with the Film Task Force, laying out the groundwork for the commission, and building out something that will carry us for decades as we grow our industry to rival the others while providing more opportunities for workers here of all races, cultures, and genders in Seattle. I am excited and I hope you are too.”