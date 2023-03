A sinkhole opened up on a street in Santa Paula, swallowing a car and causing an evacuation of nearby homes.

The 10-foot deep sinkhole opened up around noon Wednesday at 6th and Pleasant streets near Santa Paula High School.

Santa Paula High School released students early as a precaution, and geologists are working with the city to determine the stability of the area.

The vehicle was parked when it fell in the sinkhole. No one was inside.