Phoenix, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

DPS involved in shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff,

4 days ago
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the incident took place near 24th Drive and Thomas Road, just east of Interstate 17, around 3:40 p.m.

Officials say troopers stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation. During contact, troopers learned the person had an outstanding warrant.

While attempting to take the man into custody he took off. He was caught a short distance away.

Officials say the trooper attempted to use a Taser on him but it did not work. That's when the man allegedly pulled out a weapon. The trooper then pulled out his weapon and shot the man twice, according to DPS.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials believe the injuries are not life-threatening.

No troopers were hurt in the incident.

