Seminole County Public Schools hosted an empowerment workshop Wednesday for young girls.

The Finding Your Voice Girl’s Summit was a free group session for fifth and sixth-grade girls to know what resources are available.

Read: Seminole County Public Schools increase mental health resources for students

The school district said the workshop helped students understand the tools they need to resolve conflict and feel confident.

Read: Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say

SCPS said they created this program in response to the nationwide increase in violence on school campuses.

For more information about other workshops in Seminole County schools, click here .

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.