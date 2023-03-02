Athens
UGA football standout Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to crash that killed teammate, team staffer
By TINA BURNSIDE, NICK VALENCIA, HOLLY YAN AND ISABEL ROSALES,4 days ago
(CNN) — University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, Wednesday night on charges related to a crash that killed...
