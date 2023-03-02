Open in App
Blair County, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

TEAMEffort receives $15,000 from Blair County

By Courtney Murphy,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0943kz_0l5qArsR00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County Commissioners matched $15,000 from their Affordable Housing Trust Fund program to TEAM Effort.

TEAM Effort is a summer youth mission group that builds and repairs homes for those in need. This group has been coming to the Blair County area for over ten years.

The commissioners approved the funds at their meeting Thursday. That means the initiative will have $30,000 to help them do the repair work around multiple homes.

Ridgway school replacing gym floor after being flooded from failed HVAC unit

Last year, 400 students assisted with repair work for over 15 houses across Blair County. TEAM Effort Coordinator Scott Durbin said they have around 700 students signed up this year.

Students travel in smaller groups each week and work on an assigned house. The group works on these projects Monday through Thursday, then have free days Friday and Saturday.

The students work on many projects including painting, landscaping, wheelchair ramps, and other home repairs. These jobs depend on the home’s needs.

While the houses for this year have not been decided, they plan to exceed the 15 houses. Durbin said they’re grateful for the donation as it helps with the rising additional costs.

“It’s an amazing, great attitude,” Durbin said. “They come here and donate this to Blair County, and we’re thanking them for doing this. This fund is to help underwrite the costs, especially with materials costs where it’s gone in the last 24 months.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The first set of students will arrive at the beginning of June. The program then goes to the end of July.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Blair County, PA newsLocal Blair County, PA
New group joins the PA Partner in the Arts program
Bedford, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GIANT donates over $11K to fight food insecurity at Altoona schools
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Home, garden and business expo to take place in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA2 hours ago
Police in Somerset County searching for men involved in Family Dollar incident
Boswell, PA1 day ago
Bellefonte woman charged after holding fake fundraiser for fire victims
Bellefonte, PA3 hours ago
Crews battle restaurant blaze in Somerset County
Stoystown, PA3 days ago
DuBois dinner to benefit TURNaBOUT boxing, programs
Dubois, PA23 hours ago
DuBois man accused of trafficking drugs into city
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Johnstown homicide suspect arrested in Las Vegas
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Johnstown man jailed after assaulting Conemaugh hospital staff, police say
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Johnstown man arrested following 3 hour standoff
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
PSU student reflects on being evacuated from University Park Airport: ‘No one had answers’
State College, PA2 days ago
West Branch’s Bainey defends Regional Title
Altoona, PA2 days ago
State College boys, Altoona girls win Sub-Regional District Titles in Erie
State College, PA2 days ago
Berlin, Penn Cambria highlight Friday’s district champions
Berlin, PA3 days ago
One dead after wintry tractor-trailer crash on I-80
Clearfield, PA3 days ago
Wynter’s heroics cap-off senior day comeback
State College, PA1 day ago
Penn State gears up to take on Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
State College, PA22 hours ago
Penn State wins Big Ten Wrestling Tournament; four individuals win titles
State College, PA1 day ago
Penn State men’s hockey falls to Buckeyes in Big Ten quarterfinals
State College, PA1 day ago
Penn State women’s hockey wins CHA Championship in OT
State College, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy