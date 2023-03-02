TEAMEffort receives $15,000 from Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County Commissioners matched $15,000 from their Affordable Housing Trust Fund program to TEAM Effort.

TEAM Effort is a summer youth mission group that builds and repairs homes for those in need. This group has been coming to the Blair County area for over ten years.

The commissioners approved the funds at their meeting Thursday. That means the initiative will have $30,000 to help them do the repair work around multiple homes.

Last year, 400 students assisted with repair work for over 15 houses across Blair County. TEAM Effort Coordinator Scott Durbin said they have around 700 students signed up this year.

Students travel in smaller groups each week and work on an assigned house. The group works on these projects Monday through Thursday, then have free days Friday and Saturday.

The students work on many projects including painting, landscaping, wheelchair ramps, and other home repairs. These jobs depend on the home’s needs.

While the houses for this year have not been decided, they plan to exceed the 15 houses. Durbin said they’re grateful for the donation as it helps with the rising additional costs.

“It’s an amazing, great attitude,” Durbin said. “They come here and donate this to Blair County, and we’re thanking them for doing this. This fund is to help underwrite the costs, especially with materials costs where it’s gone in the last 24 months.”

The first set of students will arrive at the beginning of June. The program then goes to the end of July.

