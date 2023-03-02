Open in App
Staten Island, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

FDNY firefighter injured in Staten Island fire released from hospital

By Jonathan Rizk,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSIIL_0l5qAb0300

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Dozens of New York’s Bravest were on hand to cheer on one of their own on Staten Island Thursday. Bagpipes and applause greeted FDNY firefighter Michael Guidera as he was released from Staten Island University Hospital.

Guidera is one of three FDNY members who were seriously injured in a house fire in the Arden Heights neighborhood two weeks ago; 19 others suffered minor injuries.

His wife and children joined him as he was discharged. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Guidera’s survival and recovery are a testament to the skill and training of all the emergency responders involved.

One of the other injured firefighters was released last week. However, the third remains in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Police respond to Rosebank on Tuesday morning
Staten Island, NY7 hours ago
2 people died and 3 were injured including one critically after being hit by reckless and drunk drivers in NYC this last weekend
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Adams calls for businesses to have customers unmask, as search for gunman in hazmat suit continues
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6 injured as FDNY truck collision in Eltingville leaves car pinned against pole
Staten Island, NY6 hours ago
2 women seriously injured in Jersey City fire: officials
Jersey City, NJ22 hours ago
Arrest in Bronx burning car deaths: police sources
Bronx, NY2 hours ago
Neighbors say East 98th Street apartment fire was intentionally set
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
NYPD: Boy, 13, sprayed with substance, robbed in Staten Island playground
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
NYC Construction Company, Foreman Held Liable in Worker's 2018 Wall Collapse Death
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspect charged with fatally stabbing Brooklyn man in Queens: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Woman found dead inside car with toxic chemicals in Manhattan: sources
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Queens murder suspect arrested for death of 25-year-old Brooklyn man
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Mold issue at Brooklyn apartment unbearable: tenant
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
Photos show hazmat suit-clad Bronx robbery suspect, thought tied to fatal Manhattan shooting: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Family wants justice after 41-year-old mother of 6 killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY22 hours ago
More than a dozen cats found dead in Queens, prompting an NYPD probe, rescuers say
Queens, NY3 hours ago
NYPD: Woman shot at Throgs Neck grocery store
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspect charged after man found dead in car in Queens: NYPD
Queens, NY4 hours ago
14-year-old killed after falling between subway cars
New York City, NY2 days ago
NJ man shot to death in Jersey City: officials
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
14-Year-Old Tragically Killed in NYC Subway Accident
New York City, NY2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, officials say
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
14-year-old reported missing in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
PHOTO: Man who groped girl, 15, aboard Manhattan subway train sought by police
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Bronx mugger elbows woman, 70, in face, knocks out tooth: police
Bronx, NY1 day ago
‘Murderer’: 2 deface Columbus statue in Central Park, police say
Manhattan, NY8 hours ago
Crooks take hostages at deli, rob Wells Fargo armored truck of $2.25M in biggest heist in Staten Island history in 1978
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Brave Brooklyn mom dies shielding son from hit-and-run truck driver: ‘Never turned her back on her kids’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Two teens caught subway surfing in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man stole NY fire department truck, crashed into pole sparking fire: police
East Atlantic Beach, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy