FDNY firefighter injured in Staten Island fire released from hospital

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Dozens of New York’s Bravest were on hand to cheer on one of their own on Staten Island Thursday. Bagpipes and applause greeted FDNY firefighter Michael Guidera as he was released from Staten Island University Hospital.

Guidera is one of three FDNY members who were seriously injured in a house fire in the Arden Heights neighborhood two weeks ago; 19 others suffered minor injuries.

His wife and children joined him as he was discharged. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Guidera’s survival and recovery are a testament to the skill and training of all the emergency responders involved.

One of the other injured firefighters was released last week. However, the third remains in the hospital.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.