Duncansville Borough looking to add liquor licenses

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Duncansville Borough is working to change its 90-year law of being a dry borough.

The borough voted to become dry in 1935 and remained that way ever since. Six months ago, the borough received notice they would be located within bike trails.

These bike trails are located on the main route of the borough. Duncansville Park and Recreation Manager Annette Lewis said the bike trails sparked the idea of changing this law. She noted if they could grant licenses, they could attract more businesses.

“What we like to happen is to attract business to the borough. That they stop here and maybe eat lunch or whatever,” Lewis said. “We have a few empty buildings that people have looked at, but when they found out, they couldn’t get a liquor license. They said well, we’ll go to Hollidaysburg or Allegheny Township.”

They started a petition on February 15th and have a goal to get 121 signatures. These signatures must be verified by Duncansville voters. So far, the borough has 60 signatures.

Lewis said the main goal is to bring businesses to Duncansville. Liquor licenses are another valuable asset in making the borough more attractive.

“If I get 121 votes, then it goes on the ballot for Duncansville to vote in the primary election,” Lewis said. “My goal isn’t much to bring liquor to Duncansville as it is to bring business to Duncansville and if they want to get a liquor license, they’ll be able to do that.”

However, Lewis said the idea overall is to improve Duncansville’s looks. That means more signage, different amenities, and shops. She mentions another goal of improving the park.

Additionally, she said more business means more economic development. The increased economic development means they could allow the extra money to do these improvements.

“I think most people would like to see more businesses that are in Duncansville borough,” Lewis said. “Any businesses that add here, add to our tax base. The more we have a tax base, the more we’re able to improve Duncansville borough.”

Signatures are due Monday, March 6th. If they get their required signatures, the county must verify the voters. After a yes or no question would appear on the spring primary.

Residents with questions on the petition should visit the borough office. Council plans to visit more houses before the March 6th deadline.

