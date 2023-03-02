Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Miami Hurricanes Hire Ex-Dolphins Star Jason Taylor as Assistant, per Report

By Mike McDaniel,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxxVT_0l5q9lFh00

Mario Cristobal made a splash with the final hire on his football staff for the upcoming season.

The Miami Hurricanes have hired Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor to become the school’s next defensive ends coach, according to a report from Susan Miller Degnan and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Taylor spent last season on coach Mario Cristobal’s staff as a defensive analyst, but he now will take on an official assistant coaching role with the team. The 48-year-old Taylor replaces Rod Wright, who departed from Miami to join DeMeco Ryans’s new staff with the NFL’s Texans .

The Herald also reports that Taylor could potentially coach outside linebackers in addition to defensive ends with the Hurricanes.

Taylor represents the final hire to Cristobal’s staff for the upcoming football season, with spring practice opening this weekend for the Hurricanes.

Taylor spent the majority of his playing career in the Miami area with the Dolphins. Playing for a Hall of Fame defensive end, combined with Taylor’s familiarity with south Florida , should prove to be beneficial for the Hurricanes in terms of recruiting, which likely played into Cristobal’s decision with this hire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida’s Anthony Richardson Breaks Two QB Records at NFL Combine
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Takeaways: The Ravens’ Decision on Tagging Lamar Jackson, Combine Notes
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Texans Draft Florida QB Richardson at No. 2 in New Mock
Houston, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Players Took A Shot At Ja Morant Following His Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Report: Where Rodgers, Jets Talks Stand Tuesday Afternoon
Green Bay, WI45 minutes ago
Ravens Place Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD29 minutes ago
Geno Smith Makes Simple Promise to Seahawks Fans
Seattle, WA53 minutes ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Another Enormous Beer Snake at XFL Game Goes Viral
Washington, DC1 day ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Orlando Brown Jr. Decision Marks End of Chiefs’ Honeymoon
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
NFL GM: Bears more likely to trade No. 1 pick to Panthers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NBA rumors: Trae Young is driving a toxic locker room culture in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Texas Tech Suspends Mark Adams for Slavery Comment
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Hubert Davis Addresses UNC’s Tourney Hopes After Duke Loss
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Raiders Place Franchise Tag on RB Josh Jacobs, per Report
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Report: Louisville to Host Elite '23 C Dennis Evans for Official Visit
Louisville, KY2 days ago
NBA Releases A Statement After Suspending Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Report: Geno Smith, Seahawks Finalizing Multi-Year Deal
Seattle, WA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy