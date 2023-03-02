Miami Hurricanes Hire Ex-Dolphins Star Jason Taylor as Assistant, per Report

Mario Cristobal made a splash with the final hire on his football staff for the upcoming season.

The Miami Hurricanes have hired Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor to become the school’s next defensive ends coach, according to a report from Susan Miller Degnan and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Taylor spent last season on coach Mario Cristobal’s staff as a defensive analyst, but he now will take on an official assistant coaching role with the team. The 48-year-old Taylor replaces Rod Wright, who departed from Miami to join DeMeco Ryans’s new staff with the NFL’s Texans .

The Herald also reports that Taylor could potentially coach outside linebackers in addition to defensive ends with the Hurricanes.

Taylor represents the final hire to Cristobal’s staff for the upcoming football season, with spring practice opening this weekend for the Hurricanes.

Taylor spent the majority of his playing career in the Miami area with the Dolphins. Playing for a Hall of Fame defensive end, combined with Taylor’s familiarity with south Florida , should prove to be beneficial for the Hurricanes in terms of recruiting, which likely played into Cristobal’s decision with this hire.