Two Las Vegas locals plead guilty after being charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

Two Las Vegas locals are facing charges after being accused of trying to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding.

The Justice Department said these are two separate cases.

A judge is ordering 42-year-old Jeremy Lee Attebery to spend 30 months in prison and a year of supervised release.

Investigators said he submitted two false Paycheck Protection Program loan applications as well as a false Economy Injury Disaster Relief Loan application.

Officials said that between May 2020 and June 2020, Attebery applied for approximately $1,043,000 in fraudulent loans and falsely stated that he hadn't been convicted of a felony within the past five years.

Attebery pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud in August 2022.

The Justice Department said 24-year-old Mikaela Marie Cuevas has also pled guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on federal probation for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

Investigators said Cuevas submitting at least two fraudulent loan applications in the name of a fake management consulting business, falsely claiming gross annual revenues of $106,000 from the non-existent business.

After receiving Payment Protection Program funding, officials said she filed fake loan forgiveness applications that cost about $47,000.

Cuevas pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

She is set to be sentenced on May 25.