Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
KTNV 13 Action News

Two Las Vegas locals plead guilty after being charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

By Jarah Wright,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJgrB_0l5q9kMy00

Two Las Vegas locals are facing charges after being accused of trying to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding.

The Justice Department said these are two separate cases.

A judge is ordering 42-year-old Jeremy Lee Attebery to spend 30 months in prison and a year of supervised release.

Investigators said he submitted two false Paycheck Protection Program loan applications as well as a false Economy Injury Disaster Relief Loan application.

Officials said that between May 2020 and June 2020, Attebery applied for approximately $1,043,000 in fraudulent loans and falsely stated that he hadn't been convicted of a felony within the past five years.

Attebery pled guilty to three counts of wire fraud in August 2022.

The Justice Department said 24-year-old Mikaela Marie Cuevas has also pled guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud while on federal probation for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

Investigators said Cuevas submitting at least two fraudulent loan applications in the name of a fake management consulting business, falsely claiming gross annual revenues of $106,000 from the non-existent business.

After receiving Payment Protection Program funding, officials said she filed fake loan forgiveness applications that cost about $47,000.

Cuevas pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

She is set to be sentenced on May 25.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas woman indicted for using inmate information to get student loan money
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Lawyer for Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty on his behalf in Las Vegas DUI case
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
‘I’m just jealous of you,’ Las Vegas man slashes 2 houseguests with machete in jealous rage: police
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Raider Ruggs’ felony DUI case stalled by fight over judge
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Back to jail for the trio accused of holding teens captive in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Woman in custody, man wanted for Las Vegas murder
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Black Man Stabbed Crazed White Man to Protect His Family, Months Later the Suspect Was Arrested for Plotting a Racial Mass Shooting
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas woman, 2 others accused of stealing inmate identities to obtain nearly $1M in student loans
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
VIDEO: Police fire 16 rounds at woman accused in robbery, car chase
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Clark County holds fact-finding review in shooting death of 49-year-old man
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Body cam footage released in car chase turned police shooting
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Road rage ‘person of interest’ in photo released by Metro police
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Suspect in deadly Moxham shooting apprehended in Las Vegas, DA says
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Public demands answers regarding recorded incident during meeting with school district police
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Bail substantially reduced for accused Las Vegas serial rapist in U.S. illegally
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Video shows fight in front of Las Vegas taco truck, customers stand in solidarity
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Las Vegas police identify suspect in deadly 2021 shooting near Desert Inn, Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Report: Man arrested by police for drugging models at Las Vegas house party
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Investigation underway for barricade in northwest Las Vegas, police say
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas woman sentenced between 10 to 25 years in prison in young daughter’s death
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
25-year-old man identified as suspect in shooting of man found in backyard
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘My biggest fear is someone will hurt him,’ Family of 13-year-old runaway asks for public’s help
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘He didn’t deserve that,’ Family of man stabbed, killed on RTC bus calls for justice
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
'I don't know what happened': Hit-and-run victim shares story after arrest made in case
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
LVMPD identifies officers who opened fire on robbery suspects following pursuit
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
8 days after brothel shooting, tweet says charges dropped against Moonlite BunnyRanch worker
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
CCFD responds to fire at Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
6-month-old infant dies days after southeast Las Vegas valley DUI crash
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Man accused of drugging models at Las Vegas party, police say
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy