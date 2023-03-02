Maintenance man used CPR on victim of Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An apartment fire in Wichita prompted a maintenance man to use CPR on the victim while first responders were on the way.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) said fire crews were dispatched near the intersection of 3rd Street and Mathewson Avenue for a report of an apartment fire around 2:26 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a person conducting CPR on the outside of one of the apartments. First responders assisted with CPR, and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Simultaneously, crews completed a search and rescue and extinguished the fire.

Wichita Fire Department responds to an apartment fire near the intersection of 3rd Street and Mathewson Avenue (KSN Photo)

An investigation found the property’s maintenance person was working right next door to the apartment fire and smelled smoke. He went outside to investigate, and he noticed the apartment next door was on fire.

WFD said he tried to go through a window but was unsuccessful due to the amount of smoke. He found a tool and popped the door open, and found the victim inside. He pulled the victim out and started CPR.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. An investigation is ongoing.

