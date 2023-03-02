Open in App
Minot, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

‘Chili Bowl VII’ raises money for Independence Inc.

By Jordan Rodriguez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9inp_0l5q616h00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Who doesn’t love a hot bowl of chili? One non-profit group is inviting chili chefs to put their batches to the test.

Independence Inc. (a non-profit that helps those living with disabilities) in Minot is hosting a chili competition this evening, and restaurants from Minot and nearby towns are cooking up chili for a panel of celebrity judges — who will choose their favorites along with a hungry crowd.

State commerce director makes budget pitch to senate committee

All funds raised from the event will help with the group’s capital campaign, which will put the finishing touches on their current building.

“At Independence, we remove barriers and achieve dreams for people with all types of disabilities,” explains the organization’s Executive Director Scott Burlingame. “The funds that are raised here tonight are going to help us complete the building that we moved into a little over a year ago. We don’t have enough space to do our work, so the proceeds tonight will allow us to finish the project off.”

Burlingame says he hopes to see around 200 people at the chili bowl. The event began at five at the Clarion Convention Center.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minot, ND newsLocal Minot, ND
Nominate a community impact leader in Minot
Minot, ND18 hours ago
Remarkable Woman: Sally Hambek, retiring at 80
Minot, ND3 days ago
State tournaments bring influx of money to Minot
Minot, ND4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Remarkable Woman: Melissa Maasjo and the Matthew 25 Project
Minot, ND4 days ago
Gen Z: The mental health and social media generation
Minot, ND18 hours ago
Daily Pledge of Allegiance, March 3
Garrison, ND2 days ago
Brighten your home with a Make-And-Take Succulent
Minot, ND3 days ago
The end of marriage in America?
Minot, ND4 days ago
How to speak out about Minot mail problems
Minot, ND4 days ago
Fort Berthold highway study requested at Capitol
Berthold, ND4 days ago
Minot swimming wins sixth consecutive state title
Minot, ND2 days ago
Girls State Hockey Tournament Day 1 recap
Minot, ND4 days ago
Basketball: Karli Klein leading the charge for Garrison’s run to the Class B State Tournament
Garrison, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy