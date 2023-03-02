Georgia football's Nolan Smith wows at NFL combine with 40-yard dash, vertical jump
By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald,
4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS-Nolan Smith is back.
The edge rusher from Georgia served notice Thursday afternoon at the NFL combine that his speed and athleticism are elite for his position.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound Smith, who missed the second half of the Bulldogs’ season with a torn right pectoral muscle, posted a sizzling 4.39 40-yard dash.
That’s the second fastest 40-yard time since 2003 for a defensive lineman behind only Virginia Tech’s Amare Barno’s 4.36 in 2022.
Smith’s 40 came after those in his DL group cheered down on the Lucas Oil Field Stadium surface when he posted a 41.5 vertical jump. That's in the 98th percentile, according to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema. His 10-8 in the broad jump was in the 95th percentile.
Comments / 0